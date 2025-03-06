Fort Grey pupil inspires after selection to national and international chess championships
Fort Grey Public School in East London is on a quest to put the school on the map after one of its grade 5 pupils was selected to compete in prestigious national and international chess competitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.