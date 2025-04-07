Stirling pupil ranked best in province
Matthew Wiseman excels in national life sciences olympiad
Grade 11 Stirling High school pupil Matthew Wiseman has made his school, East London, and the province at large proud after becoming the top-ranked pupil provincially in the SAASTA Life Sciences Olympiad in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.