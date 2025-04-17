Ebenezer Majombozi High pupils’ app idea wins Investec Promaths challenge
R250,000 cash prize to go towards improving school
Seven bright minds from East London’s Ebenezer Majombozi High School made waves when they took home the top award at the Investec Promaths social challenge in Johannesburg, walking away with a R250,000 cash prize...
