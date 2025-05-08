Elliot High pupils to show off robotic skills in Geneva
Team from school wins nationwide challenge in East London
Elliot High School pupils have turned digital skills into robotic innovation, mastering coding concepts through the Rangers coding game and moving on to real-world robotics...
