Former Stirling pupil returns to assist school in its digital journey
Stirling Primary’s commitment to innovation has seen the school welcome the return of one of its former pupils, Gareth Otte, a seasoned ICT professional who has joined its tech team to help shape the institution’s digital future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.