School News

Multipurpose hall in honour of former principal to benefit generations of Clarendon girls

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 22 May 2025

Clarendon High and Primary schools have unveiled the Mary Laurie Memorial Hall, named in honour of former principal Mary Laurie...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa's White House visit
Budget Speech 2025 3.0