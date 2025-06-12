School News

Chance for pupils to earn high school scholarship

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 12 June 2025

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on grade 6 pupils across South Africa to apply for its high school scholarship programme before the deadline of  September 15. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel deports Greta Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat | REUTERS
How 'shark skin' coating helps aircraft reduce emissions | REUTERS