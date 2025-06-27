Nearly 1,000 pairs of school shoes donated to Bizana pupils in community drive
In a heart-warming show of generosity and community spirit, 939 pairs of school shoes have been donated to 15 under-resourced primary schools in the Bizana area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.