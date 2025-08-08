Eager Hudson Primary pupils dare to ‘Dream Big’
Hudson Park Primary School’s stage lights went up this week as 160 enthusiastic grade R pupils stepped into the spotlight for their musical concert — Dream Big — as part of a fundraiser for the school...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.