School News

Ngcobo pupils to test digital skills on global stage

Cefane Arts Academy team to represent SA at coding world championships

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 05 September 2025

Pupils from Cefane Arts Academy in Ngcobo have advanced beyond the national stage of the Juicygems Coding4Mandela Competition and will represent SA at the world championships on September 30, to be held virtually...

