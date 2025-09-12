School News

Komani pupil off to arts festival in Russia

Minqweno Jongile, 16, excited to share SA stories and cultures on international stage in Brics event

By AVUYILE MKHABE - 12 September 2025

Minqweno Jongile, a 16-year-old pupil from Hoërskool Hangklip in Komani, is preparing to travel to Kazan, Russia, to represent SA at the Brics Youth International Festival, scheduled from September 20 to 28...

