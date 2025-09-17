School News

Former Cambridge High pupil cracks national hockey squad

Being named one of 11 uncapped players biggest achievement yet for Akhile Mdlalane

Premium
By KAZIMLA MFIKILI - 17 September 2025

East London’s Akhile Mdlalane is to join the South African Women’s Hockey High-Performance Squad for the 2025/2026 season after impressing during the SA Hockey IPT...

