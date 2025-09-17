Former Cambridge High pupil cracks national hockey squad
Being named one of 11 uncapped players biggest achievement yet for Akhile Mdlalane
East London’s Akhile Mdlalane is to join the South African Women’s Hockey High-Performance Squad for the 2025/2026 season after impressing during the SA Hockey IPT...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.