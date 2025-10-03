School News

Trio of Eastern Cape educators set for China training programme

Focus is on learning from others in various spheres of classroom integration

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 03 October 2025

Stirling Primary School teacher Wesley Renton is one of three South Africans selected to represent the country in a bilateral teacher training programme in China, starting on October 13...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track