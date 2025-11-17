Stirling teacher brings AI insights from China to classroom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stirling Primary School computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) teacher Wesley Renton has returned from China with fresh ideas on using AI tools to strengthen classroom practice.

Stirling Primary School computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) teacher Wesley Renton has returned from China with fresh ideas on using AI tools to strengthen classroom practice.

After completing a digital learning training programme in China, he is looking to introduce simple AI tools to support personalised learning and use AI video analysis to help teachers reflect on their lessons.

“While China’s technology is more advanced, I believe SA schools can still benefit from affordable, simplified versions of these tools,” he said.

Renton was selected by the department of basic education after placing second in the 2024 National Teaching Awards, which recognise innovative approaches to ICT integration and project-based learning.

The programme, held in Jinhua at Zhejiang Normal University, is run in partnership with the Chinese ministry of commerce and brings together educators from several countries to study how China is applying data-driven teaching, AI and digital platforms to improve classroom practice.

Renton said the structure of the three-week seminar provided both theory and hands-on experience.

“Every morning we had lectures on AI in education and digital teaching systems, and the afternoons were spent visiting schools to see how these tools actually work in real classrooms.

“It was useful to see the direct link between the theory and the practice,” he said.

One of the technologies that stood out for him was an AI-assisted video analysis tool used for teacher development.

“The system gives a detailed report on your lesson, everything from how you move to the types of questions you ask and how learners respond,” he said.

“It’s not used for policing teachers, but for professional growth, and that’s what impressed me most.”

He said many schools in Zhejiang relied on digital dashboards that tracked pupils’ progress in real time, helping teachers quickly identify strengths and challenges.

“Their approach is very systematic, and data is used to guide the next step in the lesson, and not only to record marks.”

Outside the classroom, participants were exposed to China’s broader use of technology, from QR-code bicycle rentals and cashless systems to automated public transport.

Cultural sessions — including rural community visits, calligraphy and Tai Chi lessons — offered additional context.

“It was important to understand the cultural environment behind the education system, and that technology exists within a much broader social framework,” he said.

Renton also attended the Third China-Africa Dialogue on Science Education, a conference involving delegates from 19 African countries that focused on the role of AI in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and opportunities for collaboration.

“The conference opened doors for future partnerships and made it clear that many African countries face similar challenges, and that there is a lot we can learn from each other.”

He believed many of the approaches he saw could be adapted for schools in SA.

“We may not have the same level of integration, but we can use affordable AI tools to personalise learning and help teachers reflect on their practice, because small steps can still make a difference.”

Renton hoped SA could one day host Chinese educators in return.

“It would be valuable for them to see how creative and resilient our teachers are, even with limited resources.”

He also encouraged local teachers to apply for the National Teaching Awards and similar programmes.

“Opportunities like this broaden your perspective and strengthen your skills.

“I would tell any teacher — put your work forward, because you never know what it might lead to.”

Reflecting on the experience, Renton said the programme demonstrated how technology could improve teaching quality and pupil support.

“The biggest takeaway for me is that digital tools, when used correctly, can make learning more personal and more inclusive, and that is something we can definitely work towards back home.”

Daily Dispatch