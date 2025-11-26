Young creatives get chance to shine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STAR PERFORMANCE: Archie Velile Secondary School pupil Limyoli Nalo stunned audiences last week with a spoken-word performance at the inaugural Provincial Schools Arts Championships at the Guild Theatre in East London.

A spoken-word performance on gender-based violence by Limyoli Nalo electrified the audience at the inaugural Provincial Schools Arts Championships, held at the East London Guild Theatre.

Representing Archie Velile Secondary School in Dimbaza, Limyoli’s delivery earned admiration from judges and peers and embodied the festival’s mission — to give young creatives a platform to share their voices.

“I joined the poetry category to express myself and share my story. Poetry gives me a voice I deeply value,” Limyoli, 16, said.

Her piece, which aimed to “raise awareness and spark conversations”, was praised for its courage and authenticity.

She credited her mentor, Pheliswa Nonfenu, for guiding her through the process.

“My trainer has believed in me, and that motivates me,” she said.

The two-day showcase on November 20 and 21 drew more than 40 schools and nearly 800 pupils, highlighting the growing vibrancy of creative arts programmes across both rural and urban communities.

Day one featured music, dance and visual arts, with Mthomboti JPS taking first place in music, Parkside Primary dominating dance and Clarkebury Agricultural School’s Kungawo Sangqu winning in drawing.

Day two shifted to drama and poetry, where Braeside Primary secured top honours in drama and Archie Velile SSS triumphed in poetry.

For Kungawo, also 16, the victory in visual arts was deeply personal.

His winning piece celebrated 31 years of democracy in SA by depicting a powerful woman breaking barriers.

“I wanted to celebrate the strength and resilience of women who’ve paved the way for future generations,” Kungawo said.

“As I worked on the piece, I felt a sense of pride and purpose, knowing my art could inspire others to chase their dreams.”

He said time constraints were daunting.

“We weren’t allowed to use our phones for reference, so I had to rely on my imagination.

“It was challenging, but it pushed me to think outside the box,” he said.

He hopes his achievement will inspire future artists at Clarkebury Agricultural School in Ngcobo to explore their passions.

“This win is a testament to the hard work of our art programme, and I’m honoured to be part of a community that values creativity.”

We come from different backgrounds, but our passion for the arts connects us. — Limyoli Nalo

Project co-ordinator Sinethemba Nkoloti of the Eastern Cape Arts and Media Help Desk, which partnered with the department of sport, arts and culture, said the championships were designed to strengthen creative arts in schools while nurturing talent for national and international stages.

“The goal was to expand access, uplift rural talent and ensure young creatives have platforms equal to those found in major centres,” Nkoloti said.

She said organisers faced significant hurdles, including a tight 20-day preparation window and overlapping school exams.

“The biggest challenge was the limited timeframe, but strong collaboration with artists and institutions helped us maintain quality,” Nkoloti said.

Partnerships with community networks and artists such as Ziveze Mbongi ensured pupils received mentorship and schools had support in preparing.

Teachers and judges praised the creativity and commitment of the pupils, while the wider arts community commended the initiative for prioritising rural and township schools.

“We specifically target remote communities to ensure they are not left behind.”

For Limyoli, the championships were more than a competition, they were a chance to connect.

“We come from different backgrounds, but our passion for the arts connects us,” she said.

Looking ahead, Nkoloti expressed hope that the event would become an annual fixture.

“Earlier planning would greatly strengthen its reach and impact, further enriching the province’s arts ecosystem,” she said.

