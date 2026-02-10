Fort Hare students protest over registration and living conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students gather at the main gate of the University of Fort Hare's Alice campus as protests over registration, allowance and living conditions continue.

Students at the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Alice campus are protesting for a second day as frustrations grow over registration, accommodation and allowance issues.

On Monday students gathered in large numbers carrying placards listing their demands, including:

“No meal allowance, no classes”;

“We demand better living conditions”; and

“Approve our AODs Now! We want to register”.

The protest was led by the Young Brightest Motivated Minds (YBMM) Alice campus branch, which rejected the university’s academic opening, saying students are facing serious challenges.

“The YBMM rejects the academic opening,” said the organisation, adding this followed “an intensive analysis of the state of the university and its conduct of the registration”.

The group said it can not “stand aside and allow students to fall victim to inequality and oppression” and has called on students to join demonstrations to submit a memorandum of demands to management.

Among the issues raised are:

lack of electricity and hot water in residences;

delays in registration;

unpaid meal and book allowances;

quota-full programmes;

academic exclusion appeals; and

unresolved matters in the animal science degree.

The shutdown continues until the vice-chancellor comes down to formally receive the memorandum of demands and all outstanding demands are fully met — Young Brightest Motivated Minds (YBMM)

Placards also called for:

“permanent accommodation”;

“R4.5K accommodation/non-residence allowance”;

the insourcing of cleaners and security staff; and

disability-friendly lecture halls and residences.

Students have also complained about the conditions of residences, citing:

broken doors, locks and windows;

flooded rooms due to poor drainage; and

a lack of basic appliances.

On Monday the university confirmed the academic opening ceremony scheduled for February 9 had been cancelled. “The academic opening of the year ceremony has been cancelled due to disruption,” said registrar N Zuma. He added that “university operations and lectures commence at noon”.

On Tuesday YBMM confirmed that one of its key demands had been partially met. The organisation said the book allowance has now been loaded to qualifying students. “We commend this achievement as proof that unity and struggle yield results,” it said.

However, YBMM said the shutdown would continue: “Students are further informed that the shutdown continues until the vice-chancellor comes down to formally receive the memorandum of demands and all outstanding demands are fully met.”

TimesLIVE