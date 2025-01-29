No sufficient evidence to remove Cape Town's MMCs : mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he has received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming his view that there is “insufficient evidence to justify Mayco members’ removal”.

Hill-Lewis said in a statement that he met provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile and two of his officials on Wednesday to discuss whether MMC of safety and security JP Smith and MMC of energy Xanthea Limberg should be removed from office.

Patekile and his officials stated they could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing exists.

This meeting follows after the two MMCs offices were raided by SAPS commercial crimes investigators on January 24 as part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld.

“SAPS confirmed to me that the execution of a search warrant is in no way indicative of a crime, and I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing by either of the Mayco members in question,” said Hill-Lewis.

“In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the mayoral committee. I have further sought and since received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming my view that this is the correct course of action in the current circumstance.”