Opposition parties want to engage SAPS on claims by Helen Zille and DA MMC about raid in Cape Town

Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have called for an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner to clarify statements made by a DA councillor and Federal Council chair Helen Zille about an ongoing police investigation.

The ANC, GOOD, EFF, FF and PA expressed concern in a joint statement on Wednesday about comments made by Zille and Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith about being “tipped off” about the investigation last year.

Police commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of Smith and energy MMC Xanthea Limberg on January 24. The raids were part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld.

Smith said in a Facebook post after the raids that he believed it was part of a carefully planned smear campaign by a “political hit squad” out to get him. He confirmed being tipped-off about the investigation, relayed the information to party leaders and offered his full co-operation with police — before the raids.