President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of 13 South African soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the past few days and honoured their heroic and gallant fight for peace.
Ramaphosa said the recent intensification of fighting in the eastern DRC is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force militia engaging the armed forces of the DRC and attacking peacekeepers from the Sadc Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).
“On behalf of the government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them,” he said.
All necessary support is being provided to the families of the deceased and injured and the process to repatriate the remains of the deceased is under way, said Ramaphosa, adding that South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country.
“The South African soldiers in the DRC are part of both Sadc and UN efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are threatened by the conflict.
“The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of Sadc member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and, ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.”
Ramaphosa honours SANDF soldiers killed in DRC fighting
Situation in Goma and Sake 'tense, volatile and unpredictable'
Ramaphosa said the attacks on peacekeepers also resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop-contributing countries, Malawi and Tanzania, as well as members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (Monusco) brigade.
Ramaphosa said the situation in Goma and Sake, where SANDF troops and their counterparts are stationed, remains very tense, volatile and unpredictable.
Defence & military veterans minister Angie Motshekga, chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC force commander Maj-Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well-equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission, Ramaphosa said.
“We are concerned about the speculation about the state of our troops and the battle conditions. All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace in our continent.”
'We are not there for war, we are there to maintain peace': Mbalula on SANDF members in DRC
Ramaphosa said the country welcomed the position that was recently adopted by the UN Security Council during its special sitting on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by M23, the exit of external forces from the DRC and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.
“The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the UN Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states.
“We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honouring the Luanda Process agreements.
“We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity.”
