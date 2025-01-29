Ramaphosa tells Rwanda ‘firing at SA troops is a declaration of war’

On Monday, three more SANDF members were killed in an exchange of bombs near the Goma airport, and one soldier who was injured during the battle over the past weekend succumbed to injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13 in just one week.

The soldiers, on deployment as part of the Sadc and UN peacekeeping deployments to the area, engaged in combat with M23 rebels near Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC. The number of wounded soldiers is yet to be confirmed, according to SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Motshekga said the latest information from SA troops in the region was that there is intense fighting in Goma between M23 and DRC forces.

“The place is completely tense and there are difficulties. That is why we are communicating after every two hours. From our side there has been no activities, there has been no attacks,” she said.

She said Ramaphosa had been in constant contact with President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Sadc presidents present in the area.

“There is also discussions which include Rwanda because it is alleged to be one of the big perpetrators, that is why we are keeping communications with them. They have been friendly, there has been no hostility against us, it's just when they were firing above our heads. The president did warn them [Rwanda], if you are going to fire, we will take it as a declaration of war and we will have to defend our people. That is when the firing also stopped,” she said.