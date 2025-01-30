A nyala was parked outside the court buildings while police monitored the crowd as dozens of MK Party supporters, including MK veterans, streamed into the precinct.
Earlier a police sniffer dog was spotted sweeping the area.
It's unclear whether Jacob Zuma would attend the hearing.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the party invited members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Duduzane Zuma and Floyd Shivambu among first to arrive as police throw tight cordon around court
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane was among the first to arrive at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday before his twin sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's appearance on terrorism charges.
Zuma-Sambudla will face charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and for incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.
Duduzane was accompanied by suspended member of the provincial legislature Thobani Zuma from uMgungundlovu.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
They were later joined by the party's secretary-general Floyd Shivambu outside the entrance.
MK Party heavyweights Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nhlanhla Nene also arrived.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
No one was allowed to enter the building as the court was without electricity. The reason for the outage was not immediately clear.
There was a strong police presence with some areas of the parking lot cordoned off and sniffer dogs sweeping the building.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A nyala was parked outside the court buildings while police monitored the crowd as dozens of MK Party supporters, including MK veterans, streamed into the precinct.
Earlier a police sniffer dog was spotted sweeping the area.
It's unclear whether Jacob Zuma would attend the hearing.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the party invited members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos