Politics

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema delivers keynote address at EFF plenum

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2025

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday addressing EFF members at the party's plenum.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025