Reacting to Mashaba’s call, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “AfriForum members should be known for what they are — racists, not patriots. As to what law of this country they have violated I don’t think it is the time for the ANC to say they must be charged with treason,” she told Newzroom Africa.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya also weighed in, accusing AfriForum of spreading misinformation about South Africa's land reform process.
“AfriForum has no best interest for this country, AfriForum has continuously advocated against all transformative actions taken by the government to redress the ills of the past and the centuries of brutal colonialism and apartheid.”
Magwenya said South Africa’s land reform policies are in line with constitutional principles: “Between the president and President Trump it won’t take many conversations for Trump to appreciate that we are a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, and that there is no confiscation of land. This is a very unfortunate case of the impact of misinformation and deliberate distortions that are peddled by right-wing parties such as AfriForum.”
This comes after Trump threatened to halt aid to the country over the act.
LISTEN | Mashaba calls for treason probe into AfriForum after vow to report to US over land law
Audio producer
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called for an investigation into lobby group AfriForum for “pursuing treason” after it said it would approach the US to target South African politicians on the land issue.
AfriForum has said it will write to the US government to urge sanctions against ANC leaders AfriForum claims are pushing policies that could harm South Africa. The organisation described the Expropriation Act as an “evil and disruptive” policy, particularly criticising the provision that allows for land expropriation without compensation.
Mashaba said, “The GNU must investigate pursuing charges against AfriForum. We expect all parties in the GNU to support allowing South Africans to know who the enemies of our country are.
“ActionSA urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to get all his GNU partners to urgently issue a public statement on this matter. How do we allow South Africans to lie to the world, with serious consequences for the entire country?”
Listen:
Reacting to Mashaba’s call, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “AfriForum members should be known for what they are — racists, not patriots. As to what law of this country they have violated I don’t think it is the time for the ANC to say they must be charged with treason,” she told Newzroom Africa.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya also weighed in, accusing AfriForum of spreading misinformation about South Africa's land reform process.
“AfriForum has no best interest for this country, AfriForum has continuously advocated against all transformative actions taken by the government to redress the ills of the past and the centuries of brutal colonialism and apartheid.”
Magwenya said South Africa’s land reform policies are in line with constitutional principles: “Between the president and President Trump it won’t take many conversations for Trump to appreciate that we are a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, and that there is no confiscation of land. This is a very unfortunate case of the impact of misinformation and deliberate distortions that are peddled by right-wing parties such as AfriForum.”
This comes after Trump threatened to halt aid to the country over the act.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos