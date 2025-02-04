Malema emphasised that while the EFF is part of the progressive caucus, they maintain their own views in parliament.
“We are not members of the MK Party. We go to parliament as EFF. As for what happens with MK, we don't know anything. We don't have anything to do with the MK Party. It just happens that we sit next to them in parliament. When issues are raised, we don't listen to what MK says before we formulate our own view. Whether MK agrees or not with any view we hold, we will express it. If they agree with our view, they will express it, but it doesn't make us anything.”
The EFF lost its third-biggest party status after the May 29 elections, with the MK Party clinching the third spot and the EFF dropping to fourth. EFF support in KwaZulu-Natal dropped from 9.96% in 2019 to 2.56%.
Malema expressed his determination to regain the EFF's support in the province.
“KZN, we are going to work there, we are going to make sure we turn things around. We are going to become permanent residents of KZN. From time to time we are going to make sure we go there to give our comrades support.”
TimesLIVE
Malema says no to Soweto derby games as he might cross paths with MK Party members
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema has made it clear his party wants nothing to do with the MK Party.
Briefing the media on Monday, Malema said the EFF has stopped attending the Soweto derby, the biggest football match in South Africa, as they might cross paths with MK Party members.
“We don't want anything to do with MK Party.
“We even asked them not to come to the funerals of EFF members. We don't want to see them. We've stopped going to the derby because we don't want to meet them by mistake.
“However, the deputy president raised a creative method to go to the derby in a separate suite, as we always meet them in the presidential suite. You meet a lot of clowns in the presidential suite, so the best thing would be to stay away from those things..”
The aftermath of prominent EFF members leaving the party to join the MK Party has left Malema with the impression that the MK Party is recruiting EFF members.
Malema denounces Trump's funding threats over Expropriation Act
Malema emphasised that while the EFF is part of the progressive caucus, they maintain their own views in parliament.
“We are not members of the MK Party. We go to parliament as EFF. As for what happens with MK, we don't know anything. We don't have anything to do with the MK Party. It just happens that we sit next to them in parliament. When issues are raised, we don't listen to what MK says before we formulate our own view. Whether MK agrees or not with any view we hold, we will express it. If they agree with our view, they will express it, but it doesn't make us anything.”
The EFF lost its third-biggest party status after the May 29 elections, with the MK Party clinching the third spot and the EFF dropping to fourth. EFF support in KwaZulu-Natal dropped from 9.96% in 2019 to 2.56%.
Malema expressed his determination to regain the EFF's support in the province.
“KZN, we are going to work there, we are going to make sure we turn things around. We are going to become permanent residents of KZN. From time to time we are going to make sure we go there to give our comrades support.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos