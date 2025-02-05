Those engagements would take place at multiple levels. International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola would approach his counterparts, said Magwenya.
It's still Ramaphosa's intention to welcome Trump on state visit, says Presidency
Though there is no timeline yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump will talk.
Ramaphosa recently spoke to Trump ally Elon Musk about misinformation after Trump said he would suspend aid to South Africa because of its land reform policy.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya held a media briefing on Wednesday about the president's programme and the state of the nation address on Thursday.
“There are conversations taking place around issues related to Pepfar [the US president's emergency plan for Aids relief] and some of this mischaracterisation of our country and the application of laws.
“Ultimately, there will be a conversation between the two heads of state but I can't give the timeline.”
Magwenya said the US is South Africa's second largest trading partner and the two countries have a long-standing strategic political, trade and cultural relationship.
“It is a relationship that has always been mutually beneficial and will continue to be mutually beneficial. Therefore, when there are bumps, as we recently experienced, it will always be in our interest to engage role players in the leadership and also broadly in society and the US.”
He said it was important to work on maintaining that relationship and on growing and expanding it.
“We will get over the bumps. We will clarify the issues that need to be clarified and we will respond expeditiously to disinformation and mischaracterisation of our laws as well as the state of the country.”
There will be more engagements, not only with the Trump administration and influential figures such as Musk, but also with other role players in the US.
