The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will on Thursday be part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the 21-gun salute and military fly-over.
This is despite the DA’s request earlier this week for the SANDF to scale down the military presence at the ceremony, arguing it won’t bode well to have the full complement after the deaths of 14 South African peacekeeping soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In a letter to the speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza, the DA requested that the fly-over by the SA Air Force be cancelled saying it was inappropriate for “government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil”.
But Didiza on Wednesday announced that the usual pomp and ceremony involving the military at the Sona would go ahead.
She said she did relay the DA’s request to the defence force which seemed to have rejected it, confirming it would have the usual parade.
SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA
Journalist
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will on Thursday be part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the 21-gun salute and military fly-over.
This is despite the DA’s request earlier this week for the SANDF to scale down the military presence at the ceremony, arguing it won’t bode well to have the full complement after the deaths of 14 South African peacekeeping soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In a letter to the speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza, the DA requested that the fly-over by the SA Air Force be cancelled saying it was inappropriate for “government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil”.
But Didiza on Wednesday announced that the usual pomp and ceremony involving the military at the Sona would go ahead.
She said she did relay the DA’s request to the defence force which seemed to have rejected it, confirming it would have the usual parade.
The SANDF on Wednesday afternoon did its usual rehearsal and also confirmed hours before its commander-in-chief Ramaphosa was due to deliver his Sona that there would be the usual pomp and ceremony.
“Full complement of the SANDF participation in the Sona 2025 includes the ceremonial guard, fly-past, 21-gun salute, street lining, presidential motorcade escorts and entertainment,” said the defence force on Thursday morning.
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe are expected to be among the 2,000 guests and dignitaries at this year’s Sona.
It is understood that Jacob Zuma, despite previously confirming to parliament that he would also attend Sona as a former president, will not be among the guests due to him appearing in court in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day. Zuma has had a frosty relationship with his former deputy president, Ramaphosa, since the 2017 ANC Nasrec conference. This worsened after Zuma’s incarceration that led to the July 2021 unrest.
Ramaphosa will deliver his Sona under the theme harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for realisation of global solidarity, equality and sustainability at the Cape Town City Hall scheduled to start 7pm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos