Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola has affirmed South Africa’s commitment to sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law.
This comes after remarks made by US secretary of state Marco Rubio on X that he will not be attending the G20 summit in Johannesburg because of South Africa's land expropriation law and policies that could be seen as counter to the latest US administration. “My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” he wrote.
Lamola said there is no arbitrary dispossession of land or private property in South Africa.
“This law is similar to eminent domain laws.
“We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing nonracialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.
“Solidarity/ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all.
“These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the US on,” Lamola said.
'Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving:' Lamola responds to US snub of G20 summit in SA
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
