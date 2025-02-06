President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday before a joint sitting of parliament.
Under the theme “A nation that works for all”, Sona sets out the government’s priorities, addresses challenges and highlights progress. It aims to reaffirm South Africa’s democracy and provide direction for the year ahead.
WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address
17:45 – 19:00 #SONA2025 #7thParliament
