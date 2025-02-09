“President Nujoma’s leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership our two countries share today — a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends. We are grateful for the extended lifetime with which Dr Sam Nujoma was blessed and we are grateful for the manner in which he dedicated the many decades of his life to serving his nation.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa, EFF express condolences to Namibia after death of its founding president Sam Nujoma
Sam Nujoma died in Windhoek on Saturday aged 95.
Reporter
Image: Alet Pretorius
President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his “deepest” condolences to the government of Namibia after the death of its founding president Sam Nujoma.
Nujoma, 95, died just before midnight on Saturday in Windhoek after being hospitalised for past three weeks for medical observation due to ill health.
Ramaphosa extended his sympathies to Nujoma's wife Kovambo Nujoma and extended family.
“As neighbours and compatriots, South Africa is united in grief with Namibians who have lost their leader of the Namibian revolution, who is inseparable from our own history of struggle and liberation. Dr Sam Nujoma was an extraordinary freedom fighter who divided his revolutionary programme between Namibia’s own struggle against South African colonialism and the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.
“In exile and on home soil, he led the Ovambo’s People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia against the seemingly unshakeable might of colonial apartheid authorities and force.”
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95
He said Nujoma had inspired Namibians and the country’s attainment of independence from South Africa in 1990 had ignited the inevitability of South Africa's own liberation.
“President Nujoma’s leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership our two countries share today — a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends. We are grateful for the extended lifetime with which Dr Sam Nujoma was blessed and we are grateful for the manner in which he dedicated the many decades of his life to serving his nation.
“May his soul rest in peace and may our neighbours find healing in his legacy.”
The EFF also extended its condolences, stating that Nujoma's legacy, together with that of Andimba Toivo ya Toivo and other Namibian liberation heroes, was a reminder that freedom was never given, but fought for.
“His sacrifices from the battle fields to the political arena, mirror the struggles of all movements across the continent, including the EFF’s pursuit to true economic freedom in our lifetime. As the EFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Namibia and the SWAPO movement.
“As we celebrate his life, we reaffirm our commitment to the unfinished struggle of total liberation, economic justice, and the dignity of all African people. Rest in revolutionary peace ...” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said.
