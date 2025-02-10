POLL | Are you happy about Ndlozi’s resignation from the EFF?

After months of speculation surrounding his future in the party, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has announced his departure from the EFF.
This comes after his resignation from parliament in January.
In an interview with the SABC, Ndlozi expressed his desire to leverage his academic background to join civil society.
“I have left the EFF. I have left party politics. I have handed over my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can't hold a single party membership,” he said.
“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country, but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected over the years is the civil society space.”
The EFF has been grappling with internal conflicts and high-profile defections, including that of former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who joined the MK Party (MKP) last year.
Six weeks before the party's elective conference in December, Ndlozi was suspended by the EFF after he was charged with allegedly being part of the MKP's infiltration strategy and for not informing the party about Shivambu's intention to leave.
“I was told to stay at home, cease my participation in parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF.”
