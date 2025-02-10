SANDF troops were unprepared for DRC mission, parliamentarians argue

The ANC, MK Party and IFP were among the parties which believe South Africa's military involvement is needed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) while most other parties called for the withdrawal of the country's peacekeeping troops from the war-torn central African state.
The ANC, MK Party and IFP were among the parties which believe South Africa's military involvement is needed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) while most other parties called for the withdrawal of the country's peacekeeping troops from the war-torn central African state.
These views emerged during a debate in parliament on Monday on the deaths of 14 SANDF soldiers in the DRC last month. Their bodies have not yet been repatriated.
DA MP Chris Hattingh said a successful offensive in the DRC required more troops and equipment, efficient logistics, air power and strategic leadership, none of which the Sadc or the SANDF had demonstrated the ability to provide.
“That leaves only one option: Follow Malawi’s lead, repatriate our dead, negotiate a safe passage for our wounded, our surviving troops and our equipment. Get out,” Hattingh said.
The ANC's Malusi Gigaba said South Africa's peacekeeping efforts were not happening in a vacuum. They were part of the larger vision of the AU's agenda for 2063, that aims to silence the guns and foster a peaceful integrated and prosperous Africa.
“South Africa has consistently taken a leadership role in advancing this agenda, promoting diplomacy, conflict resolution and sustainable development as foundations of enduring peace. Our peace and prosperity are inexplicably linked to peace and prosperity for our neighbours. Challenges our continent faces demand collective action. No country can go it alone,” Gigaba said.
He said the recent losses should not distract South Africa from this vision nor coerce it into a retreat from its progressive internationalism as if South Africa had never and will never seek Africa’s solidarity in times of unforeseen tragedy and turmoil.
The MK Party's Edward Ntshingila said South Africa carried an obligation to guarantee peace and stability in the whole continent.
“The DRC is our strategic ally and must remain as such. There is nothing wrong with South Africa's participation in the peacekeeping missions, including in the DRC, but such should be done with maximum support and military capacity which this government is not providing to the SANDF,” Ntshingila said.
Ntshingila said there were many role players, including foreign governments and businesses that thrived through the destabilisation of the DRC.
“We believe South Africa and all other progressive forces in the continent must not retreat or surrender to rebels and external forces that are at the centre of the ongoing conflict.” He said the DRC was kept in perpetual conflict because there were forces that “sought to loot natural endowment and mineral wealth”.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the mission in 2023 was presented as a peacekeeping effort.
“However the truth is that our soldiers are not there to maintain peace. They are engaged in a direct combat fighting against the highly armed and strategically superior M23 rebels who are supported by the reckless president of Rwanda Paul Kagame.”
Malema said the South African soldiers were fighting an enemy that had better weaponry, resources and intelligence while South African soldiers were sent into battle without drones, fighter jets and crucial military assets.
“Government has neglected its duty to ensure that our soldiers are adequately prepared and equipped for combat.”
Inkosi Nsikayezwe Cebekhulu (IFP) said South Africa should continue to play a strong role in promoting peace and stability among other African countries and support peacekeeping efforts of the Sadc, the AU and UN.
“Our presence in the DRC remains strategic for peace. Peace in the DRC means peace in Africa. We need an honest assessment of the state of SANDF.”
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said this debate should have been postponed until the remains of the soldiers had been repatriated.
“This is not the time to point fingers. We have been humiliated.”
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the defence review of 2015 revealed that the country's most sophisticated armaments were dilapidated as there was not enough money to ensure proper maintenance.
“We can participate in peace missions in Africa, but we must ensure we are equipped and properly prepared to do that, that our soldiers are well trained and have the necessary resources.”
Athol Trollip of ActionSA said South Africa had learnt no lessons from the fateful battle of Bangui in the Central African Republic in 2015 when the country lost 15 soldiers. He said the perennial budget cuts have emasculated the defence force.
“Our ill-equipped under-resourced, demoralised and outgunned soldiers were sent to fight in a war in which we have no apparent demonstrable interests.”
Steve Swart (ACDP) said during the budget defence vote last year, the party said deployed troops should be properly resourced or brought back home.
He said properly equipped meant there was air combat support, proper medical facilities, logistical capabilities, radar defence systems, artillery, drones and heavy mortars.
“These were sadly lacking.”
Nqabayomzi Kwankwa (UDM) said the soldiers were deployed in DRC to engage in a peace enforcement operation that should be carried out by heavily armed forces as they have to engage in non-defensive combat.
“How they were not properly resourced for this is beyond us. It is a dereliction of duty on the part of those who decided on the mission,” Kwankwa said.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said for the past decade, successive parliaments have approved budget cuts that have put lives of members at risk,
“We cannot keep sending defence personnel with knives to a gunfight. These brave soldiers should have had a benefit of close air support which they have had before,” Zibi said.
Vuyo Zungula (ATM) said at no point should the SANDF be deployed for a mission without the necessary resources to ensure their safety and operational success.
“Now that the DRC army has fled Goma, what exactly is the purpose of our army’s continued presence there. Without the DRC army, the SANDF has got no mission in the DRC because the soldiers were deployed to assist them, not to fight on their behalf.”
Defence minister Angie Motshekga said the delay in bringing the remains of the deceased home was disheartening but she expected them to arrive on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
