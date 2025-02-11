Jacob Zuma was SA's most successful president: MKP leader Hlophe

Former judge and leader of the MK Party in parliament John Hlophe used his state of the nation address (Sona) debate speech to hail his party’s leader, Jacob Zuma, as the best president South Africa ever had.

Hlophe’s accolades for Zuma, who was in attendance at the Sona debate, comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration faces a geopolitical crisis after Pretoria was criticised by US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The signing of several controversial laws by Ramaphosa, including the Bela Act, the NHI and most recently the expropriation act has seen him become the target of scrutiny. However, the Presidency has received unlikely support, with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi taking to social media to show his support.

But Hlophe said Ramaphosa was not better at his job than Zuma had been.

Hlophe said the characterisation of Zuma’s presidency as nine wasted years was not true as Zuma was at the centre of ensuring there was adequate service delivery to, especially, black people.