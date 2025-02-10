Politics Editors Choice

Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC

International relations & co-operation minister says it would expose soldiers to an ambush

Premium
11 February 2025
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola rejected calls by opposition party MPs in the National Assembly on Monday for the immediate withdrawal of SA troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they have been fighting M23 rebels. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025