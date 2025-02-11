Mabuyane lashes out over Trump moves
Counter-revolutionaries trying their utmost to derail national transformation project in SA, says premier
Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane used the occasion of the party’s extended provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Monday to take a veiled swipe at Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum and US President Donald Trump over their recent negative stance regarding SA’s newly signed Expropriation Act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.