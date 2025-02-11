MK Party's 'absurd' treason case has no grounds, says AfriForum

He emphasised that AfriForum has always exposed “facts” about the Expropriation Act signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
AfriForum says the MK Party's case of treason against the organisation has no grounds.
On Monday the MK Party opened a case of treason at the Cape Town central police station against the lobby group for allegedly spreading misinformation about South Africa's land and race policies, which resulted in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to South Africa.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the charges are “absurd” and would not cause sleepless nights.
“It is the duty of civil society and organisations such as AfriForum to shine a light on legislation and actions that threaten the welfare of citizens and the country,” Kriel said.
“We cannot keep quiet about the injustice that is being committed at the expense of South Africa, its citizens and the South African economy. False allegations that AfriForum has spread ‘misleading information’ about the Expropriation Act and that this is the reason for the USA’s action against South Africa are blatant lies.”
WATCH | 'We don't want to move elsewhere': AfriForum and Solidarity respond to Trump's executive order
He emphasised that AfriForum has always exposed “facts” about the Expropriation Act signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“This was done in the interest of the country and its citizens to point out the dangers that the act poses for private property rights and the risks that especially section 12(3) of the act poses.”
Tensions between South Africa and the US have intensified in recent weeks over the act. The White House issued an executive order to cut financial aid to South Africa and made plans to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees through the US Refugee Admissions Program. However, AfriForum has rejected this offer.
Kriel said the ANC should be blamed for the unstable relations with the US.
“Their action against the interests of the citizens of the country is evident in, among other things, state capture and other corruption as already pointed out by the Zondo commission and the failure of the criminal justice system to act accordingly against individuals who are responsible for state capture and other transgressions.
“It is moreover hypocritical and ironic that it is Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MKP, who in his time as president of the country was responsible for state capture, is now the leader of the party to bring in a charge of treason against AfriForum.”
