ANCYL member shot dead at home in front of her two-year-old toddler

Pietermaritzburg police are looking for two men who shot dead an ANCYL member in Sobantu township on Monday night.
Avuyile Dlomo, a nursing student, was killed in front of family members including her two-year-old child at their home.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mountain Rise police are investigating a case of murder after the 21-year-old was killed by two unknown men.
“It is reported the victim was with her mother at their home when they were ambushed by the suspects, who opened fire on the victim, fatally wounding her. The motive for the killing is unknown,” Netshiunda said.
Dlomo's mother, Monica Dlomo, said the family was struggling to come to terms with her death.
“On Friday last week Avuyile went to court for a domestic violence case against her brother Phila after they were summoned to court. While in court, four women who were there for another charge asked her why she took their photograph. When she left the court the women accosted her and [allegedly] assaulted her. They also took her phone,” she said.
Dlomo said on Monday two men came to their house and asked for Avuyile.
“While inside the house, the men asked her why she took a picture of their sisters in court. Avuyile denied this and one of men started shooting and then they both fled,” she said.
ANCYL spokesperson in the Moses Mabhida region Lizwi Maphanga said they were baffled by Dlomo's murder and didn't want to speculate on the motive.
Slain ANC councillor received threatening call before hit
Maphanga described her as a dedicated cadre who championed youth empowerment in Sobantu.
“Cde Avuyile was an exemplary leader, known for her dedication, hard work and commitment to the ideals of the ANC and the empowerment of young people. Her passion for uplifting communities and advocating for social justice resonated with many. She inspired countless young people to engage in politics and take ownership of their futures,” he said.
Maphanga said she gave her best in the fight for the emancipation of young women in Sobantu, ensuring they could ascend and participate fully in political and economic spaces.
“Her untimely passing has left many unanswered questions, not only within our organisation but also in the broader community.”
Maphanga urged young people to unite in the fight against crime.
TimesLIVE
