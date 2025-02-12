Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state

ANC MP and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has come out guns blazing against those who he says are using the expropriation act as their pathway to unseating the government.

Ramokgopa said the idea behind what has now led to diplomatic tensions with the US was an attempt to slow down the transformation agenda that the ANC was pursuing.

Those who are against transformation, he said, had been going around seeking allies who would help them slow down the pace of transformation. According to Ramokgopa, this meant that the ANC and its government was doing well in correcting the injustices of the past.

Ramokgopa said this as he closed the post state of the nation address debate before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response on Thursday.

Referring to them as the “ultra-right lunatic fringe”, Ramokgopa said these are the people in the country who want to undermine the transformation project. Though he did not mention anyone or any organisation, there is a prevailing view that among those who are against the expropriation act as well as the R100bn transformation fund are AfriForum, Solidarity and, to an extent, the Freedom Front Plus. The DA, which is in government with the ANC and other parties, are also challenging the expropriation act in court.