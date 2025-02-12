Courtesy of SABC News
MPs are debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state of the nation address in a joint sitting of parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of Sona debate in parliament
Courtesy of SABC News
MPs are debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state of the nation address in a joint sitting of parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos