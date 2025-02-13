Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

By TIMESLIVE - 13 February 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying after listening to political parties debating his state of the nation address.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SONA Debate Day 3: President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the debate
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as US intelligence chief | REUTERS