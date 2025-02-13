Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying after listening to political parties debating his state of the nation address.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate
Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying after listening to political parties debating his state of the nation address.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos