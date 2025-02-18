Politics

ADM local municipalities angered by demarcation plan

Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Ngqushwa could lose total of four wards before 2026 elections

By ASANDA NINI - 18 February 2025

Three local municipalities under Amathole district jurisdiction are up in arms over the planned new delimitation of their wards in the build-up to the 2026 local government elections. ..

