Politics

Petrol card fraud accused hit back at civic movement leader

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 18 February 2025

A social media row over the alleged misuse of municipal petrol cards has landed civic movement leader Bulelani Bunyonyo in court after the Sakhisizwe municipality mayor and speaker filed a case...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Kia Tasman
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall