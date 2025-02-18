The DA has been advocating for the use of body cameras to enhance transparency and accountability in policing. While the cost may be a concern, DA MP Mzamo Billy acknowledged the value for money from the initiative can be realised if implemented transparently and efficiently.
“To ensure the valuable resources are not lost, damaged, or stolen, it is crucial an effective asset management plan is put in place. At only 100 cameras a year, the risk of the initiative being undermined by preventable losses is high. Without proper tracking and accountability measures, the rollout could be whittled away to almost none within a few years.”
Billy also expressed concerns that the initial deployment of 100 cameras may be too small, considering the large number of police officers.
“While this is a positive step, given there are nearly 179,000 police officers, the deployment of only 100 body-worn cameras this year is too slow.”
He urged Mchunu to ensure proper training is provided for officers using the cameras and that an asset management strategy is established to safeguard the cameras and ensure their longevity and proper use.
“The DA will continue to hold SAPS accountable to ensure this project does not become another broken promise to the people of SA.”
Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced the SA Police Service (SAPS) will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers, with the rollout set to start in the 2025/26 financial year.
Former police minister Bheki Cele promised to prioritise body cameras in 2019, but none were procured.
In a parliamentary written reply, Mchunu confirmed SAPS would initiate the procurement process, with a target of getting 100 body-worn cameras annually at a cost of about R28,818 each, totalling R2.8m per year.
“SAPS is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability within its operations through the deployment of body-worn cameras,” Mchunu said.
“The timeline follows a comprehensive period of testing solutions to update the specifications, ensuring the technology is fit for SAPS operations and addresses the specific needs of our officers in the field.”
He said the overall budget for the procurement of body-worn cameras would depend on the availability of funding.
“The SAPS budget is under significant pressure due to emerging priorities and other critical needs. We are seeking to balance the demands while striving to enhance our operational capabilities.”
