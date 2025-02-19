Politics Editors Choice

Budget to be tabled on March 12

By CAIPHUS KGOSANA - 19 February 2025
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the postponement of the 2025 budget was agreed to allow further deliberations. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander

The tabling of the 2025 budget has been moved to March 12 after a disagreement in the government of national unity about a 2% VAT increase.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the postponement was agreed to allow further deliberations on the budget.

“The budget must strike a balance between the interests of the public, economic growth and financial sustainability,” he said.

He conceded the discussions could lead to an amendment of the budget.

Budget Speech 2025