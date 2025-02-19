The tabling of the 2025 budget has been moved to March 12 after a disagreement in the government of national unity about a 2% VAT increase.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the postponement was agreed to allow further deliberations on the budget.
“The budget must strike a balance between the interests of the public, economic growth and financial sustainability,” he said.
He conceded the discussions could lead to an amendment of the budget.
Budget to be tabled on March 12
