SA G20 team not threatened US tensions will take centre stage
Deputy chief of mission at the US embassy Dana Brown is stepping in for US secretary of state Marco Rubio
Digital Politics Editor
Image: SUPPLIED
SA's G20 sherpas have expressed confidence that tensions between the country and the US will not hijack the agenda as it prepares to host foreign ministers on Thursday.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, sherpa ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo said SA had not experienced challenges with the other G20 members. This comes after the US announced it will be represented by its deputy chief of mission at the US embassy Dana Brown.
Despite the snubbing, Mabhongo said as far as SA was concerned everyone was in attendance and at a “very high level”.
Brown is stepping in for US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who begrudgingly announced he would not attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting, citing South Africa has an “anti-US” position.
Rubio said he also did not agree with SA's G20 theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.
Mabhongo said when they presented the priorities in December, “they were universally accepted by the G20 members”.
“Our expectation is that there will be a focus on the agenda we have set as SA. From conversations we have had with all other members, we do not expect difficulty” he said.
He said SA will take lessons from Brazil, which hosted the G20 last year, India and Indonesia to prevent any derailment of its agenda.
“Part of what we are going to propose is that geopolitical issues should be discussed by the foreign ministers during the meeting and subsequent meetings of foreign ministers and the leaders themselves so the work of the rest of the G20 groups are not derailed by a focus on geopolitics.”
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will welcome at least 15 foreign ministers, with Germany, Mexico, Indonesia and Argentina represented by their deputy foreign ministers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his opening address on the first day of the meeting on Thursday afternoon, with a discussion on global geopolitics expected shortly after.
On Friday, the foreign ministers will deliberate on South Africa's priorities.
These include strengthening disaster resilience and response, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising finance for a just energy transition and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and development.
A high-level task force has been established which will discuss forging an inclusive economy, employment and reduced inequality, food security and artificial intelligence for sustainable developments.
SA will also review the G20's work over the past 20 years.
Mabhongo said South Africa will also seek a review of challenges regarding the costs of capital and debt for developing countries.
Non-G20 members who will be part of the discussions include Singapore, Netherlands, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, UAE, Spain, Nigeria, Ireland, Norway and Angola.
This comes after Lamola hosted the EU in a summit with the region in the lead-up to the foreign ministers' meeting.
Lamola said SA is proud to count on the EU as a historic, reliable and trusted partner in all these areas.
“While the world presents challenges, it also offers opportunities. Perhaps, now more than ever, the issue of the reform of global governance institutions, such as the UN Security Council, is a glaring matter that needs urgent attention so we can resolve conflicts when they occur. As we commemorate 80 years of the anniversary of the UN, let us be intentional and resolute in our determination to strengthen the organisation and its agencies.
“Even more urgent and requiring all efforts from those of us who share values is the protection of multilateral institutions that are increasingly under attack to weaken them,” he said.
“In these turbulent times, it would serve us well to recall the historic foundation and shared values which underpin our partnership. The principles and values of democracy, respect for the rule of law and human rights, human dignity, equality, sovereignty and respect, which SA and the EU value, must continue to guide and inform our engagements and decisions.”
