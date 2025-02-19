Politics

WATCH LIVE | What does Godongwana have in store for SA as he delivers the budget speech?

By TimesLIVE - 19 February 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

All eyes will be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday when he delivers the budget speech in parliament.

This will be his first budget speech under the government of national unity.

Most economists have predicted the Treasury will increase some taxes, saying the economy can best be described as facing the perfect storm, with high levels of unemployment and low levels of economic growth.

