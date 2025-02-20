Absence of US leaders from G20 not the end of the world — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to endorse the legitimacy of the G20 summit after a snub by US cabinet members, saying their absence was not the end of the world.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions by journalists on the sidelines of the foreign ministers meeting attended by leading countries and hosted by minister Ronald Lamola.

South Africa woke up to the news that US treasury secretary Scott Bessent would not attend the finance ministers meeting next week because of obligations in Washington.

Bessent's announcement followed US secretary of state Marco Rubio's snubbing in which he claimed South Africa was anti-American.

Their decision follows weeks of strained relations between the US and South Africa about what Trump said were continuous violations of human rights after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law. It allows for land to be seized without compensation.