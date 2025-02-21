Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Khalid Sayed said it is unacceptable the department is putting politics before children, and setting arbitrary targets for new school construction over the fundamental right to equality education.
ANC refers Western Cape education department to SAHRC after school closures in Kraaifontein
The ANC in the Western Cape lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the children’s commissioner in the province on Thursday after the “shameful action” of closing two schools in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
The complaint came after the Western Cape education department closed half of Solomon Mahlangu Primary School and the entirety of Blueridge Primary, which is a new school situated opposite Solomon Mahlangu.
The closures were announced after community members allegedly attempted to force their way into Blueridge Primary on Wednesday.
Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said community members approached the department in January and demanded the new school be handed over to the principal and student governing body (SBG) of Solomon Mahlangu.
“They wanted to take over the school. We have always indicated Blueridge is a new school. It is not a replacement school for Solomon Mahlangu,” said Hammond.
“We engaged with the community and decided the department would allow the community to apply for enrolment of grade R to grade 3 pupils from Solomon Mahlangu to the new school. We again made it clear the schools remain separate institutions.”
Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Khalid Sayed said it is unacceptable the department is putting politics before children, and setting arbitrary targets for new school construction over the fundamental right to equality education.
“A statement issued by the parents and the broader community of Wallacedene highlights the devastating impact of the decision, particularly the closure of the Blueridge Primary site. This was specifically intended to provide a much-needed improved learning environment for the severely neglected pupils of Solomon Mahlangu Primary,” said Sayed.
“The dire conditions at Solomon Mahlangu Primary, including the lack of access to water, computer rooms, sports fields and safe food storage, compounded by severe overcrowding, constitute a clear violation of the children’s basic human rights and their right to a dignified and conducive learning environment.”
Sayed said the department’s action not only jeopardised the education of pupils, but has also placed an undue burden on neighbouring schools, including Enkululekweni Primary.
“We are confident the SAHRC and Western Cape children's commissioner will investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure the rights of the vulnerable children are protected.”
Hammond said the department is engaging with law enforcement as the department will not tolerate threats to “shut down” or “hijack” schools.
