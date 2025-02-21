Eastern Cape looking to attract international investors in oceans economy

With more than 800km of coastline, the Eastern Cape government aims to attract more international investors in its oceans economy to unlock jobs in the sector.
This was announced by premier Oscar Mabuyane when delivering his first state of the province address of the seventh term in Bhisho on Friday.
Speaking at the Bhisho legislature’s Raymond Mhlaba chambers, Mabuyane announced that the province would soon visit countries such as Italy and Greece, with the intention to attract investors who could partner with the province “to unlock jobs in our oceans economy”.
Mabuyane said the oceans economy’s growth frontier, along with rigorous transformation, would open new subsector economic value chains and opportunities for the people of the Eastern Cape.
He also revealed that the national government had begun the process of gazetting small harbours in Hamburg (Ngqushwa municipality) and Mbizana.
Mabuyane also announced that the Port St Johns small harbour had now been proclaimed as a fishing harbour by the national government.
“The government has allocated an initial amount of R10m to support small-scale fishers across the province with infrastructure such as cages and fishing boats.
“Additionally, we have secured about R10m ProBlue [a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank] funding which will be used to identify value chains and market channels for seaweed, abalone and finfish farming.”
Daily Dispatch
