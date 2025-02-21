The expansion of the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) is gaining momentum, with new facilities set to open soon in Ntabozuko, formerly Berlin, between East London and Qonce.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane revealed this development during his maiden state of the province address for the new seventh term of government in Bhisho on Friday.
Mabuyane expressed pleasure that the ELIDZ has attracted over R9bn in investments from 23 new projects over the past five years, creating thousands of job opportunities for locals.
He hinted at more investments on the horizon.
“The East London IDZ is expanding to Ntabozuko (Berlin) to establish facilities for agro-industries, advanced manufacturing, and the automotive sector,” Mabuyane said.
“To boost our economic growth efforts, our Special Economic Zones, COEGA and East London IDZ, are poised to attract more investors over the next five years.”
ELIDZ expansion gains steam with new facilities in Ntabozuko
