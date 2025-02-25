The Eastern Cape’s orthopaedic surgery backlog has reached alarming levels, with thousands of patients waiting for life-changing operations.
In recent written parliamentary questions, DA MPL Jane Cowley grilled health MEC Ntandokazi Capa on the extent of the crisis.
In her responses, Capa indicated that the backlog was huge.
At East London’s Frere Hospital, as of November 2024, 1,771 patients were waiting for arthroplasty surgeries, including hip and knee replacements.
Frere is only able to perform three to four surgeries a month, according to the department’s response.
Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha has 600 patients waiting for hip replacements and 500 for knee replacements, with waiting lists for either procedure exceeding a decade.
In a statement on Tuesday, Cowley said the situation was dire, with patients trapped in a cycle of pain and despair due to health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s reluctance to place the provincial health department under administration.
“The harsh reality is that some will not live long enough to reach the top of the list, forced to spend their remaining years in agony, abandoned by a system that no longer serves them,” Cowley said.
“Decades-long surgical backlogs are robbing them of their mobility, their dignity and, potentially, their lives.”
DA demands action over alarming orthopaedic surgery backlog
Frere Hospital in dire straits
Cowley said the crisis extended beyond orthopaedic surgery, with growing waiting lists in ophthalmology, ENT and oncology.
“Three key failures have driven this crisis — failure to pay suppliers of critical medical equipment and medicines, decaying infrastructure and severe shortages of specialists, particularly anaesthesiologists.”
The department’s plan to decentralise surgeries to regional and district hospitals had stalled, with the severe shortage of specialists and anaesthetists leaving waiting lists virtually unchanged.
“Even if it were executed, the severe shortage of specialists and anaesthetists would leave waiting lists virtually unchanged. There is no plan — only excuses,” Cowley said.
Instead of prioritising health care, she said, the department had chosen to protect political patronage, refusing to make necessary budgetary decisions.
“They have chosen to protect cadres over patients. They have chosen inaction over intervention.
“And in doing so, they have decided to let people suffer and possibly die rather than take responsibility.”
“The time for half-measures is over.
“The Eastern Cape department of health must be placed under administration without further delay,” Cowley said.
“Anything less is a potential death sentence for the thousands of people left stranded on waiting lists, hoping for relief that may never come.”
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Daily Dispatch
